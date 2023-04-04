Canada Day 2023: What's open and closed in Thunder Bay

Here's a look at what's open and closed in Thunder Bay on Canada Day, July 1.

Thunder Bay Transit

All city transit buses will run on a holiday schedule on Canada Day, and transit offices will be closed.

Lift+ services will run from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Landfill and waste collection

The city's landfill site on Mapleward Road will be closed on Saturday, July 1 for Canada Day. The landfill is normally closed on Sundays, as well, so it will re-open on Monday, July 3.

Outdoor pools, beaches and splash pads

The city's splash pads — County Park, Franklin Street, Marina Park, North End Park and Northwood Playfield — will be open on Canada Day.

Art Widnall Pool and Heath Park Pool will be open.

The city's beaches at Chippewa Park and Boulevard Lake will be open on Saturday as well.

Thunder Bay Public Library

All library branches are closed on Canada Day.

District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board

The DSSAB's Thunder Bay office is normally closed on Saturdays, but due to the holiday, it will also be closed on Monday, July 3. The office will reopen for its regular hours on Tuesday, July 4.

Fort William Historical Park

The park will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Shopping

Intercity Shopping Centre will be closed on Canada Day.

So will the city's LCBO stores.

Most Beer Stores will be closed, but the Cumberland Street North location will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

And the Thunder Bay Country Market will also be open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is giving away free reusable bags with every purchase.