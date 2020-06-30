Ontario offers free access to provincial parks on Canada Day

The Province of Ontario is opening up its provincial parks on Canada Day, July 1.

Access to all provincial parks will be free for the day, the province said, although capacity will be limited.

Visitors are asked to arrive early, and should maintain physical distancing, the province said.

The list of parks offering free access on Wednesday includes Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park, Sleeping Giant Provincial Park, Ouimet Canyon, and Pigeon River Provincial Park.

Free access to parks isn't the only way Ontario is marking Canada Day, however.

Virtual tours of art galleries, botanical gardens, and historical attractions will be offered, as will live-streamed musical performances.

A full list can be found on the province's Canada Day website .

The province will also allow fishing without license for two weeks in July.

Canadian residents of all ages can fish without a licence or Outdoors Card from July 4 to July 19.

"The COVID-19 outbreak has made things challenging for everyone this year, and this is why it's especially important that we provide families with a lower-risk way to spend quality time outdoors," John Yakabuski, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, said in a statement. "We're counting on people to be responsible when enjoying free fishing and to continue to follow all of the public health measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19."