Sioux Lookout OPP investigate fishing equipment theft at campground

Ontario Provincial Police in Sioux Lookout, Ont., are investigating a theft of some fishing equipment from a local campground on Highway 72 between July 14 and 15.

Police said a suspect attended a local campground and used tools to remove hardware from a parked Crestliner 1859 boat.

Several items were stolen from the boat including a Minn Kota Pilot Electric Trolling Motor valued at approximately $2,000, two GLC batteries valued at approximately $454, and a Hummingbird 798 Fish Finder valued at approximately $1,500.

Residents are being reminded to lock up their property, remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity right away.

The OPP is advising anyone with information in regards to this incident to call Sioux Lookout OPP or Crime Stoppers.