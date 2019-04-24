Entrepreneurs looking to set up a business in Thunder Bay, Ont., might soon have access to a brand new retail space near the shores of Lake Superior.

Destination Thunder Bay, a company that curates events and activities in the city, has been contracted to transform the 70-year-old beer distribution warehouse property at the corner of Camelot Street and Water Street N, and plans to transform the space into a lively new commercial centre.

"We're looking for anyone who [has] a concept in mind, whether it's food, retail, experience-based — anything that's really going to give this building life," said Melissa Gagne, the project lead.

The inside of the warehouse was cleared out after Brewers Retail Inc. switched locations last November. (Matt Prokopchuk/CBC)

Dubbed "the Camelot building," the warehouse served as a distribution centre for Brewers Retail Inc. until November 2018, when the company relocated to a larger space. Gagne said the property is ideal to bolster a thriving social scene in the downtown's north core.

"We're at the pedestrian crossing that'll take you right to the waterfront," she explained. "We're close to so many cafes and restaurants, [and] different places that offer their own experience, and we want to add to that fabric."

Gagne said that she's open to working with retailers who'll help keep the space open to the public, rather than be a closed-off set of offices. "If someone did want to come and take the whole space and had a vision that works with [ours], then great — we're open to discussing that."

Melissa Gagne is the project lead from the event planning company Destination Thunder Bay. (Matt Prokopchuk/CBC)

Thunder Bay's social atmosphere has become more vibrant the last few years, she said, adding that she noticed an enlivened food scene when she returned to the city after 11 years.

"You see a lot of people moving back to the city, and they've been exposed to things [...] in other cities. They're now adding their own influence [here] that is only going to continue to take Thunder Bay to a place that people want to visit," she explained.

Gagne said she hopes the hub will be completed and open by 2020.