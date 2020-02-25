Camden Blues a passionate, supportive musician

A well-respected Thunder Bay musician is being remembered as passionate, supportive, and prolific.

Camden Tiura, who performed under the name Camden Blues, died on the weekend after a long illness.

He was 38.

"Camden was eloquent, he was a gentleman, he was intense as a performer, and as a person, too, because he had a lot of important beliefs," said fellow musician, and friend of Tiura, Sunday Wilde. "He set a very high bar as a musician, and a supporter of other artists."

Wilde had known Tiura for a long time, but became particularly close friends with him over the last year, after she moved from Atikokan to Thunder Bay.

"He had a smile that could melt ice, I swear," she said, adding Tiura was also very prolific, releasing 10 albums (all of which are available on Bandcamp).

"That's quite an extensive catalogue for somebody of his age," Wilde said. "The other thing that was very cool about Camden was he was in a multitude of genre bands in his career."

Supportive of other artists

"All the way from punk rock," she said. "You could even tell that, even as a blues artist, watching him, you could tell that punk rock style was in there. That was really cool to see."

Wilde said she was devastated when she heard of Tiura's passing.

"But also, I was happy to spend as much time with him as I did," she said. "I think when we lose people that are close to us, that's one of the things that we can try to hold tight, is, 'wow, we got to hang out with that person, and he taught me this, and he taught me that.'"

"Camden supported a lot of artists by showing up to shows, by words of encouragement," Wilde said. "Hopefully, his class as a human being has affected us all, and that class will continue with all the people that he touched."

Brenda Richtig of the Thunder Bay Blues Society said the society is planning a tribute to Tiura for its upcoming Blues Blast 2020 event.

Details of the tribute are still being worked out. Blues Blast 2020 will take place on March 28 at the Port Arthur Polish Hall.