Overnight blaze at Caesar's Place restaurant building considered suspicious

A building that houses a Thunder Bay south side eatery sustained significant damage after an early morning fire that is believed to be suspicious in nature.

Thunder Bay firefighters were called to the fire at the three-storey South Syndicate Avenue building around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, where the Caesar's Place restaurant is located.

Fire officials said smoke was visible from kilometres away, with responding firefighters seeing flames visible into the sky.

Officials described the fire as "stubborn," after the building's roof and third floor caved in.

Nobody was inside the building, which had multiple residential units that were in the middle of renovations.

The building's residential side sustained very heavy damage, with less damage on the commercial restaurant side.

Fire investigation personnel are expected to be at the scene on Thursday to try to determine the cause of the fire.