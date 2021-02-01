Police arrest suspect in series of Rainy River District cabin break-ins

A 41-year-old Fort Frances man faces several charges after an investigation into multiple break-ins of cabins.

Provincial police said they investigated the series of break and enters between May and November on Big Sawbill Lake Road and the Red Gut Bay area of Rainy Lake, which are believed to be connected.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of the suspect, with charges including multiple firearms offences, pointing a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime and assault.

Additional charges from a separate December investigation include assaulting a police officer, possession of heroin, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition and failure to comply with a release order.

The suspect remains in custody.

Police urge anyone with information about the break-ins or trafficking of stolen goods, to contact the OPP.