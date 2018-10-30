A cab driver in Thunder Bay, Ont., was taken to hospital after an assault and robbery in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 30.

Police said the cab driver had picked up two men at Brodie Street near Miles Street at around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

The passengers told the driver that their destination was Rowand Street off McKenzie Street.

Police told CBC News that the assault occurred inside the vehicle between Pruden Street and Finlayson Street.

Both suspects were last seen fleeing eastbound, on foot, on McKenzie Street with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to a written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service on Tuesday.

No further details about the assault were provided.

Police describe the first suspect as a man in his late 20s, about 6'1" tall with short hair.

He was wearing a dark ball cap and coat at the time of the incident.

The second suspect is also described to be in his late 20s and about 6 feet tall.

Police said he wore a white hoodie or sweater at the time of the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help investigators identify these suspects to call police or Crime Stoppers.