Butterfly Remembrance Wall offers a place to sit with memories of loved ones, says Hospice Northwest

Trees, wildflowers and the gentle sound of water lapping on a shore are the setting for a new art installation unveiled Tuesday at Boulevard Lake by Hospice Northwest in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The regional organization trains volunteers who provide companionship to people living through their final months while also supporting families before and after the death of their loved ones.

The Butterfly Remembrance Wall is a "beautiful quiet place" where people who are mourning a death can sit with their memories, said Shane Judge, the chair of Hike for Hospice, the group's annual fundraiser.

"The butterflies generally are contained within a large rectangle and there's this beautiful little element where the butterflies, they actually seem to be flying out and above the rectangle to heaven or whatever you want, up into the sky, so it's a sort of release."

"I think it's going to become a touchstone for a lot of people," said Judge.

The idea for the wall came about when the group was looking for a way to expand its yearly fundraiser.

The Butterfly Remembrance Wall was unveiled Tuesday at Boulevard Lake in Thunder Bay by Hospice Northwest. (Hospice Northwest)

"We wanted an opportunity, because of the nature of the work that Hospice Northwest does, to have a day for everyone to remember a loved one who has passed," said Judge.

The wall, created by Thunder Bay artist Luc Despres, was supposed to be revealed during the hike, which had been scheduled for early May but was postponed due to physical distancing constraints in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

'We threw up our hands, if you will, and said we're going to have to do something completely different," said Judge, explaining that the hike will now be held as a virtual event on Sept. 13.

Participants won't be gathering in a large group at Boulevard Lake but instead will walk or jog in the location of their choice, based on their own comfort levels, such as their neighbourhood or a favourite trail.

As well, people can still take the path around the lake in size-appropriate groups and can purchase ribbons to tie on the wall in honour of their loved ones who have died

"We would love to see 10-15 Hospice Team Champions step forward this year – Champions who could help us raise $2,000 each for their team and allow us to reach our $50,000 goal", stated Cherie Kok, Hospice Northwest executive director in a written release Tuesday.

Funding for the wall and benches was provided by the Northern Credit Union, Arbor Memorial which runs Jenkens Funeral Home, Union Gas and a private individual.

The Community Action Team from Leadership Thunder Bay managed the project on behalf of Hospice Northwest.