'Same sauce...more passion': Busters BBQ on TransCanada reopens 2 years after fire

Two years after a devastating fire burned Busters BBQ to the ground, the destination dining spot on the TransCanada Highway in northwestern Ontario has reopened in a new location, just outside Vermilion Bay.

"It's fantastic," says Natalie Welniak of once again being able to serve up ribs, wings and pulled pork smothered in their famous blueberry barbecue sauce.

This past winter, Welniak and her husband purchased Fort Vermilion park, which had been built as part of a tourism initiative in the area several decades ago. They added a custom-built food truck and a small cafe, which sells salads, drinks and ice cream, and then reopened for business in late May.

But other than switching sides of the highway, she said little has changed about their operation.

Busters BBQ now operates from a shiny red food truck in Fort Vermilion park, just outside Vermilion Bay, which is about 400 kilometres west of Thunder Bay. (Alisdair Brown)

"The only way that it's changed is that there's less staff now, so what you're getting is a lot more passion and heart in the food. Still the same spice, it's still the same sauce, the recipes are the same, we're getting our meat from [Consumers] Frosted Foods in Kenora. It's worked so amazingly, it's kind of blowing our minds," she said.

However, the new location does mean Welniak and her husband can try out a few business ideas they'd long been considering.

'Grateful to be back in business'

They now host a weekly farmer's market, and use the park's sound system to offer "open microphone" nights every Thursday. On July 28, they're planning Rock Fest, which follows a battle of the bands formula.

Busters BBQ owner Natalie Welniak says she is "humbled" by all the support she and her family have received since a fire destroyed the restaurant in 2016, and is "grateful to be back in business." (Natalie Welniak)

"Everybody is really happy to see us back in business, and we're really grateful to be back in business too", said Welniak, adding she is "humbled" and thankful for all the support the couple have received in the months since the fire.

"We're doing this because we love serving people, we love seeing families, we love the smiles on people's faces when they eat our food," she said. "At the end of the day, if you're doing something for the love of doing something, the universe and the support of local people will lift you up."

Welniak said she hopes to be able to hit the road with the food truck next year.