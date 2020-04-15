Small businesses in Thunder Bay, Ont., aim to support others during COVID shut down

Many businesses across Ontario have been forced to close their doors for the next month due to the province wide stay-at-home order that went into effect Thursday.

For businesses in Thunder Bay, Ont., the latest order comes after a month of operating in the grey zone of the provincial COVID regulations. The ongoing hardship presented by the added restrictions has inspired some businesses to provide extra support for their local peers.

"Small businesses, especially small businesses that have been deemed non-essential are suffering right now. Fortunately we're allowed to stay open, we're allowed to operate. There's a lot of businesses that aren't in that position. So we want to do what we can to help," said Cody Ruberto, founder and CEO of Uride.

During the stay at home order, Uride, a ride sharing app based in Thunder Bay, is offering $30 in ride credits to business owners who are unable to operate due to the current restrictions.

Cody Ruberto, founder and CEO of Uride, said his company will offer ride credits to other small business owners. (Heather Kitching/CBC)

"They can use it for a giveaway contest to drum up demand when they are allowed to open, or they can use it themselves for essential rides," he said.

Ruberto said he was inspired to do this by another local business, Beefcake's Burger Factory, who started a similar initiative earlier in the week.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Beefcake's Burger Factory shared that they would be offering $25 gift cards to their establishment to small businesses owners, adding that the offer "comes with no strings" and that the gift cards could also be used for promotional purposes.

"This is open to any businesses defined as "non essential / personal services", gyms, retail, nail techs, fitness studios, tattoo shops, hair salons, etc, etc. We would like to try and help the recovery process if we can," read the post on Facebook.

Ruberto said he hoped other businesses who are able to will also follow suit in supporting others who are currently closed.

"I think COVID has been hard on everyone. We're fortunate we're able to adapt and launch a delivery platform as well, but it has definitely affected us, but we're grateful to be in the position that we're in and we want to do whatever we can to help," he said.