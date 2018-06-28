OPP investigates 'building on fire' in Kenora, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora, Ont. are currently at the scene of a fire at a business on Highway 17 East.

Police said at 12:24 p.m. on Thursday, June 28 they received a call about a building on fire.

OPP constable Laurie Harkof told CBC that the building on fire is Redden's Camp and Store.

A couple posts on Twitter shows OPP at the scene of the store on Longbow Lake, with a cloud of grey smoke and fire blazing from the location.

Gas Station on fire just west of Kenora.

OPP confirms structural fire at Redden's.

A Facebook post on Redden's page states that a fire started at their new store around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to a written statement from OPP, there are no injuries reported at this time.