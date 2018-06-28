Skip to Main Content
OPP investigates 'building on fire' in Kenora, Ont.
OPP investigates 'building on fire' in Kenora, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora, Ont. are currently at the scene of a fire at a business on Highway 17 East.

OPP received a call around 12:24 p.m.

Police said at 12:24 p.m. on Thursday, June 28 they received a call about a building on fire.

OPP constable Laurie Harkof told CBC that the building on fire is Redden's Camp and Store.

A couple posts on Twitter shows OPP at the scene of the store on Longbow Lake, with a cloud of grey smoke and fire blazing from the location.

A Facebook post on Redden's page states that a fire started at their new store around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to a written statement from OPP, there are no injuries reported at this time.

