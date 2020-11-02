Brayden Bushby trial: Day 1

The criminal trial against Brayden Bushby began Monday morning at the former Camelot Street courthouse in Thunder Bay. Bushby is charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault in the death of Barbara Kentner. The 34-year-old died in July 2017, months after she was struck by a trailer hitch thrown from a passing vehicle.

CBC Thunder Bay's Jody Porter is covering the trial. You can follow along with her tweets below.