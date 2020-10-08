Manslaughter trial for Brayden Bushby delayed

The trial for a Thunder Bay man accused of throwing a trailer hitch at Barbara Kentner in 2017 has been delayed until next month.

The trail for Brayden Bushby, on charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault, will now begin Nov. 2.

The trial was scheduled to start Tuesday, Oct. 13. However, it was delayed following an electrical fire at the courthouse.

The fire broke out in an electrical room on Sunday, Oct. 4, and caused extensive damage. The courthouse has been shut down this week to allow for repairs and clean-up.

Bushby is accused of throwing a trailer hitch from a moving vehicle on Jan. 29, 2017, striking Kentner as she walked home.

Kentner required surgery after being hit in the abdomen by the trailer hitch, and died less than six months later.