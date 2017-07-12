Skip to Main Content
Trailer hitch attack main cause of Barbara Kentner's death in Thunder Bay, Ont., crown argues
Forensic pathologist scheduled to testify, close Crown's case on Tuesday

A collage of photos of Barbara Kentner greeted guests at her funeral in Thunder Bay in July 2017. (Jody Porter/CBC)

One of the key issues in the trail of Brayden Bushby — whether or not the trailer hitch he threw at Barbara Kentner was the the main cause of her death — will be argued in a Thunder Bay, Ont., courtroom on Tuesday.

Bushby, 21, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault during the first day of his trial on Monday, admitting that he threw the trailer hitch at Kentner from a passing car in January 2017.

The 34-year-old mother, a member of the Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation in northwestern Ontario, required emergency surgery for a perforated bowel the day after the attack. She died six months later. 

Forensic pathologist, Dr. Toby Rose, is scheduled to take the stand on Tuesday afternoon. In opening arguments, the Crown said she will testify that the main cause of Kentner's death was the blunt force trauma she suffered from the trailer hitch thrown at her.

Bushby's lawyer is arguing that the attack was not the most significant cause of Kentner's death.

CBC Thunder Bay's Jody Porter is covering the trial. You can follow along with her tweets below.

