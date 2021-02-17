Brayden Bushby sentencing submissions
Brayden Bushby was found guilty of manslaughter for throwing a trailer hitch from a passing vehicle that struck Barbara Kentner, leading to the 34-year-old's death less than six months later in 2017.
Brayden Bushby will return to court on Wednesday with lawyers set to make arguments about the sentence he should serve.
Bushby was found guilty of manslaughter for throwing a trailer hitch from a passing vehicle that struck Barbara Kentner, leading to the 34-year-old's death less than six months later in 2017.
CBC Thunder Bay's Logan Turner is covering the hearing. You can follow along with his tweets below.