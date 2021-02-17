Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay·Live Blog

Brayden Bushby sentencing submissions

Brayden Bushby will appear in a Thunder Bay courtroom on Wednesday as lawyers make sentencing submissions. (David Jackson/The Canadian Press)

Brayden Bushby will return to court on Wednesday with lawyers set to make arguments about the sentence he should serve.

Bushby was found guilty of manslaughter for throwing a trailer hitch from a passing vehicle that struck Barbara Kentner, leading to the 34-year-old's death less than six months later in 2017.

CBC Thunder Bay's Logan Turner is covering the hearing. You can follow along with his tweets below.

