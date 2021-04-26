Sentencing decision for Brayden Bushby delayed to June 7

The decision as to how long Brayden Bushby will spend behind bars for his role in the death of Barbara Kentner of Wabigoon Lake Ojibway First Nation has been delayed to June 7 at 10:00 a.m.

The sentencing decision was originally expected on May 4, but was delayed after Ontario's Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz issued a directive asking the courts to defer as many matters as possible until May 7.

The directive cited a "strengthened stay-at-home order and the critical situation with the pandemic," and the need to reduce the number of court staff, counsel and others that are required to leave their homes.

Brayden Bushby was convicted of manslaughter in the death of Kentner after he threw a metal trailer hitch from a moving car that struck the 34-year-old Indigenous mother while she was walking with her sister through a residential area in January 2017. She died six months later.

During the sentencing hearing in February, lawyers for the Crown argued for a sentence of eight to 12 years, while Bushby's lawyers said a sentence that long would be "too crushing" and suggested, in turn, a sentence of four years.

As for the family of Barbara Kentner, they don't have a number or a length of time they want to see Bushby behind bars. They want justice for the death of their sister in 2017, and they want Thunder Bay, Ont. to be a safe place for Indigenous people.