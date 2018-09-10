5 days for preliminary hearings scheduled for man charged with death of Barbara Kentner in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The case involving a man charged with second degree murder in the death of an Indigenous woman, who was hit by an object thrown from a car in Thunder Bay, is scheduled to return to court on Monday.

Police originally charged Brayden Bushby with aggravated assault in February 2017.

The charges came after 34-year-old Barbara Kentner was hit by a trailer hitch thrown from a moving car on the city's south side.

Kentner died in July of that year.

Five days have been set aside this week for preliminary hearings to determine whether there is enough evidence to go to trial.