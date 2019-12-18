Thunder Bay trailer hitch murder trial delayed until April 2020

The murder trial for the man accused of throwing a trailer hitch at an Indigenous woman in Thunder Bay has been delayed.

Brayden Bushby, is charged with second degree murder for allegedly tossing the hitch from a passing vehicle in January 2017, striking a woman walking along a south side residential street.

The woman struck by the trailer hitch, 34-year-old Barbara Kentner, died less than six months later.

At a Tuesday court appearance, the three-week trial was rescheduled to start in April.