Thunder Bay trailer hitch murder trial delayed until April 2020
The murder trial for the man accused of throwing a trailer hitch at an Indigenous woman in Thunder Bay, which had been scheduled to start next month, has been delayed until April.
Brayden Bushby, is charged with second degree murder for allegedly tossing the hitch from a passing vehicle in January 2017, striking a woman walking along a south side residential street.
The woman struck by the trailer hitch, 34-year-old Barbara Kentner, died less than six months later.
At a Tuesday court appearance, the three-week trial was rescheduled to start in April.