Thunder Bay City Council to consider purchase of six new specialized transit buses

Thunder Bay city administration is recommending council approve the purchase of six new low-floor specialized transit buses on Monday.

The purchase would cost just over $1.3 million, a memo in the agenda for Monday's meeting states.

Four of the buses are part of the city's cyclical replacement plan, replacing buses that have exceeded their seven-year expected lifespan.

The other two, the memo states, are part of a planned expansion of the city's Lift+ transit system.

Also Monday, council is expected to receive a report that includes recommendations for the 2021 Community, Youth and Cultural Funding Program.

The report states the city received 19 requests for funding, and administration is recommending 18 of those be approved for funding; those organizations include the Regional Food Distribution Association, Shelter House, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Thunder Bay, Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra, and the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame and Museum.

The total recommended amount of funding for all of the organizations is just over $2.8 million, and the report also recommends another $56,000 be approved for emergency funding requests related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All funding recommendations will be considered as part of the 2021 municipal budget.