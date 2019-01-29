Man in custody after bus driver assaulted on Thunder Bay, Ont.'s south side

A 31-year-old man is in custody after a man was assaulted on Thunder Bay's south side on Monday night.

In a written release Tuesday, police stated the incident occurred just before 10 p.m.

A man was walking northbound on May Street near Thunder Bay City Hall when he was verbally accosted and allegedly assaulted by the accused, police said.

A woman immediately intervened, pulling the accused away from the victim, who is a Thunder Bay Transit driver and was wearing his uniform at the time.

Police said the accused then fled on foot.

However, a Thunder Bay police officer was also in the area, and saw the assault happen. The officer saw the accused heading eastbound on Donald Street, and caught up to him as he fled north through a back alley in the 100 block of May Street..

According to police, the officer apprehended the accused, who resisted, but after a brief struggle, the accused was taken into custody.

The accused has been charged with assault and resisting a peace officer.

He appeared in court Tuesday morning, and was remanded into custody.

