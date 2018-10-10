Winter-like conditions continue in northwestern Ontario with snow, ice pellets and freezing rain

As the temperature dips Wednesday morning, residents in northwestern Ontario are waking up to freezing rain and a chance of snow.

Environment Canada issued a number of special weather statements on Tuesday as a low pressure system brought in a mix of wet snow and rain in many parts of the region.

On Wednesday, as that pressure system moves through the area, a messy mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain is expected throughout the day and into the evening as the temperature falls below zero.

In addition to the freezing rain, some residents in northwestern Ontario may also receive five to 15 centimetres of snow and ice pellets, but areas further to the west — such as Dryden, Ignace and Sioux Lookout — can expect 15 to 25 centimetres of snow throughout Wednesday, before it tapers off on Thursday, according to forecasters.

Bus cancellations

With snow and freezing rain on its way on Wednesday, highways and roads may become icy and slippery and therefore "present issues with getting the students home," according to the Northwestern Ontario Student Services Consortium, which coordinates school bus operations for a number of municipalities west of Thunder Bay.

With road conditions expected to become much more challenging, the consortium released a list of cancelled bus lines Wednesday:

Dryden/Vermilion Bay (Iron Range and Hutchison Bus Lines)

Sioux Lookout (Iron Range Bus Lines)

Uspala to Ignace Hwy Run (Schneider Bus Lines - formerly Wray Bus Lines)

Junior hockey game postponed

Due to "inclement weather" and poor road conditions in Dryden and the surrounding areas, the Superior International Junior Hockey League stated that Wednesday's game between the Thunder Bay North Stars and the Dryden GM Ice Dogs has been postponed.

A make-up date for the postponed game will be announced at a later time.