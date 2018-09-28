Burton Penner's signs of the times: Hand painted billboards dot Highway 17

If you drive along Highway 17 near Dryden, Ont., or up Highway 105 to Red Lake, Ont., you have seen his work.

Burton Penner is perhaps the last signmaker in northwestern Ontario, who still makes billboards by hand.

Penner's shop, just outside of Vermilion Bay, Ont., is littered with brushes, paint, and sketches that will eventually become highway sized billboards.

He's been painting the massive signs for the past three decades, and said he's seen computers take over most of the work.

"Used to do a lot of trucks, a lot of logging trucks, that's sort of gone away with vinyl cut stuff. Still do the odd vehicle and so on, but have kind of shifted to doing bigger custom kind of signs."

Sign Painter Burton Penner 1:05 Penner starts the process by creating a sketch, and then transferring the small-size sign onto a transparency, where it is traced onto the 12 x 18 foot sign.

"It's real old school," said Penner. "Not much computerization going on here at all."

Penner can complete a smaller sign, such as one used to mark the entrance to a local cemetery, in about a day and a half.

'It's just a brush, a good lettering brush, and sign paint, and there you go."

"There's still a uniqueness about a hand-made sign."

Penner said his fonts are a classic lettering, with a style similar to what was seen in the 1950's and 60s. He said he's had advertising professionals from the Chicago area noting his style is something that is rarely still seen.

"I can go for a trip across Canada, and you can get to a town or an area and say, 'Yep, there's a sign maker here that's done something different, and he sort of sets the tone for the whole place.' It's really quite interesting in how that can happen."

Penner said he uses tools that have been around for decades to create his signs, although he said some of the supplies are getting harder to find.

For example, a lettering brush, unique to sign painting costs about $45 per brush. The paint itself, being a lettering enamel must be ordered in from Winnipeg, and is not as easy to find as before.

Penner said sign paint is highly pigmented, and is meant to last, just like a handmade billboard.

"One doesn't think that you can keep busy doing signwork in a relatively sparsely populated area, but it's been good."