Thunder Bay's Magnus Theatre mourns passing of founder

Thunder Bay's Magnus Theatre is mourning the passing of its founder and first artistic director.

Burton Lancaster died recently at age 83.

In a statement, Magnus said Lancaster died of Alzheimer's. No date of death was provided.

"Magnus Theatre owes its very existence to Burton Lancaster's vision nearly 50 years ago," said Magnus Theatre board president Katy Commisso. "We are deeply saddened by his passing but we are honoured to continue building on his brilliant legacy."

The statement reads that Lancaster was already an established director in Europe before deciding to start a theatre company in North America, where he had previously worked on some shows.

Chose Thunder Bay

"As the legend goes, he chose the location by closing his eyes and randomly placing his finger on a map of North America," the statement reads. "Other stories say he threw darts at a map. Lancaster himself said that he knew the location needed to be a city of at least 100,000 people."

In any case, Lancaster chose Thunder Bay, and launched his new company in 1971, initially called his new company Theatre Northwest. The name was later changed to Magnus Theatre Northwest, which remains the company's official name.

Lancaster served as artistic director of Magnus until 1977, and after that, worked with a number of other Canadian theatre companies. He founded Lakeshore Summer Festival in Cobourg, Ont., in 1983, and worked at the Showboat Festival in the Round in Port Colborne, Ont., from 1998-2003.

Lancaster was also artistic director of Theatre One in Nanaimo, B.C., from 2005 to 2008.

"I am very saddened at Burton's passing," said Thom Currie, current artistic director at Magnus. "I had the privilege of following this great theatre artist twice in my career: Here at Magnus Theatre and at the Showboat Festival Theatre in the Round. Burton Lancaster was a true gentleman and a great theatre artist, whose impact and influence on Canadian Theatre will be felt for generations to come."

Magnus will dedicate its 2019-2020 mainstage season to Lancaster.