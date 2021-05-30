Unconcious driver rescued from burning vehicle following rollover: Thunder Bay firefighters

An unconscious driver was rescued from a burning vehicle following a rollover on Lakeshore Drive, Thunder Bay firefighters said.

The crash occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Friday. Firefighters say they were dispatched to the scene, near the train overpass on Lakeshore Drive, with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

Responding fire crews found an unconscious woman inside the vehicle, which was partially on fire.

Firefighters say they quickly pulled the woman from the vehicle, while a second crew started to extinguish the fire in the engine compartment.

Firefighters said in a media release the fire was difficult to extinguish due to gas leaking from the engine compartment. Water and a foam mixture was used to fully extinguish the flames.

Meanwhile, the woman was secured using a backboard and firefighters assessed her injuries at the scene.

She was monitored until an ambulance arrived and then was taken to hospital for treatment.