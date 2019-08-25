Bruce Hyer to run for Greens in Thunder Bay-Superior North in 2019 federal election

The Green Party of Canada has selected Bruce Hyer to carry their banner in one of two Thunder Bay area ridings for the upcoming federal election.

The former New Democrat and Green MP won the nomination to run in the Thunder Bay-Superior North riding with 73 per cent of the vote among party members, beating out Kim Krause, according to a news release issued by the Green Party's electoral district association Friday morning.

"In a few short weeks we have come a long way in our election readiness," the Green Party's riding association president Michael Pilling said in the release.

"We rebooted our [electoral district association], created a made-for-the-north candidate selection process and had two excellent candidates put forward their ideas on how to represent the Green Party in Thunder Bay-Superior North."

Hyer was first elected to the House of Commons in 2008 as a member of the NDP. He was re-elected in 2011 before leaving the party in 2012 to sit as an independent, citing the way federal political parties impose control on the way their members vote and his opposition of the long gun registry.

He joined the Greens nearly two years later, became their deputy leader and ran for them in the north-side Thunder Bay riding in the 2015 federal election but finished fourth. Liberal Patty Hajdu won the seat.

Hyer introduced the motion to the House of Commons that created the Lake Superior National Marine Conservation Area in 2015.