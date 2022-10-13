Police charge second suspect with murder in Brodie Street shooting

Police in Thunder Bay have charged a second person with murder following a shooting in the city's south side.

A 16 year-old from Blind River, Ont., has been charged with first-degree murder, after a shooting Friday. A 40-year-old from Thunder Bay has also been charged.

Police say they believe the homicide relates to continued drug trafficking in the community. The shooting on Brodie Street is the city's 12th homicide investigation this year.

The victim had been identified as Michael Park, a 24-year-old from Toronto.

For at least the past year, police in Thunder Bay have sounded the alarm over gang activity in the city, which they say has been growing over the past few years.