Two families displaced after overnight fire on Thunder Bay's south side

An overnight fire at a home on Thunder Bay's south side has displaced two families.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue firefighters were called to the Brodie Street South home at about 1:30 a.m. Monday for reports of smoke coming from a basement apartment, fire officials said in a news release.

First arriving firefighters found smoke coming from the back of the building and called a second alarm. Firefighters were able to knock down most of the blaze from the outside of the building, and then crews went inside to bring the fire under control.

Fire officials said accommodation arrangements have been made with the Red Cross for the two families with pets who have been displaced from their home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.