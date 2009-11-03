Man in custody in Thunder Bay charged in British Columbia homicide

A man in custody in Thunder Bay, Ont., has been charged with first-degree murder in a 2017 homicide in British Columbia.

RCMP in Nanaimo charged Steven Bacon on Wednesday.

The charge comes after an investigation into the 2017 murder of 16-year-old Makayla Chang.

Chang was reported missing in March 2017, and her body was found in Nanaimo in May of that year.

RCMP named Bacon a person of interest in the case in 2019.

Thunder Bay police confirmed Friday that Bacon was arrested on unrelated charges by officers on Sept. 26, 2019.

That arrest, police said, was related to a sexual assault investigation, but no further details were provided.

RCMP said Bacon has remained in custody in Thunder Bay since then.

No date has been set for his first court appearance on the murder charge.