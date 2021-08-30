Thunder Bay students work to develop electric, automated public transit system for northwestern Ontario

A group of Thunder Bay students will spend a year developing their idea for an automated, electric public transit system in northwestern Ontario thanks to a strong showing in an entrepreneurial challenge.

The four undergrad students — Benjamin Fedoruk, Russell Frost, Kai Fucile Ladouceur, and Harrison Nelson, all of whom are from Thunder Bay — competed in the Brilliant Catalyst Challenge for Rural Canada earlier this month.

"We had just over a week to come up with an innovation for rural Canada," Fedoruk said. "Essentially, the goal of the competition was to try to deal with one of three problem areas in rural Canada. So those were education, talent, and health care."

"We went down the talent route to try and keep our talent retention high, using a public automated transit system."

Fedoruk said the Thunder Bay team didn't win the overall competition, but did well enough to earn a 12-month incubation period to further develop their idea at Brilliant Catalyst, a division of Ontario Tech University in Oshawa.

He said the team's project — dubbed Fiacre — tried to address the challenges of getting around Thunder Bay.

"You need a car, right?" he said. "As a young person, that scares a lot of young people out of the city."

"The lack of a really strong public transit system ... drives people out of rural communities."

The solution the team came up with would allow transport throughout Thunder Bay, and between northern communities.

Being electric would keep costs down, Fedoruk said, with a trip across the city, from Westfort to Current River, for about $5, based on pricing the team worked out. The self-driving service would act similar to taxis, providing on-demand, door-to-door transportation.

And while travel within Thunder Bay would largely include smaller vehicles, Fedoruk said there are other options, such as an electric light rail system that could travel from Thunder Bay to other communities in the region.

Details, however, will be worked out during the 12-month incubation period; at the end of that, Fedoruk hopes to have a smaller version of the system up and running.