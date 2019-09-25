Vehicle reportedly rented by missing Toronto man found near Marathon, Ont.

A vehicle reportedly rented by a missing Toronto man who travelled to Thunder Bay, Ont., several days ago was found on a dirt road in an area along the Lake Superior north shore, hundreds of kilometres east of the northwestern Ontario city, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police, Thunder Bay police and the Toronto Police Service are searching for Brian Penny, 28, the OPP said in a written release on Wednesday. Penny reportedly travelled to Thunder Bay on Sept. 20; his family hasn't heard from him since.

Police said that Penny rented a vehicle from Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Thunder Bay, which was described as being a silver 2020 Nisan Rogue.

On Sept. 23, a vehicle matching that description was found by OPP officers on a dirt road off of the Trans-Canada Highway, approximately 45 kilometres west of Marathon, a Lake Superior north-shore community located about 300 kilometres east of Thunder Bay.

Police said the vehicle was unoccupied and, despite an area search that included the canine unit, air and marine support, Penny was not found.

He is described as five-feet-nine-inches tall and weighing 165 pounds, with a thin build and a fair complexion. Penny has brown hair, a brown beard and brown eyes.

OPP say they continue to search for Penny. Anyone with information is being asked to contact any of the police agencies involved or Crime Stoppers.