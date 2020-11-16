Thunder Bay city councillor to take leave of absence

A Thunder Bay city councillor will be taking a leave of absence expected to last into the new year.

Thunder Bay city officials on Monday announced Coun. Brian Hamilton, a first-term councillor representing the McKellar ward, will be taking time off for personal reasons.

In a statement, Hamilton said constituents in his ward can contact any of the five at-large members of city council with ward or city issues.

The province's Municipal Act allows members of city council to take a leave of absence for up to three months.