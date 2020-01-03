Police looking for suspects after two break-and-enters at same Thunder Bay, Ont. restaurant in one night

Police are requesting public assistance in their search for three suspects in connection to two separate break-and-enters in the same night at the Nook Restaurant in Thunder Bay, Ont. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.

The first break-in occurred around 2 a.m. on Saturday. Police described the suspect as being tall and thin, with dark chin-length hair. Other descriptors, including the suspected gender, were not released by police.

The second break-and-enter at the Bay Street restaurant occurred just after 6 a.m. on the same morning, when two suspects entered the business.

One suspect attempted to gain access to the cash register, while the second individual attempted to steal merchandise from the business. Both entered the business through forced entry of a side window and exited from the same location.

The first suspect is believed to be male, possibly in his 30s with a skinny build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing red gloves, black shoes with white on the bottom, grey pants and a green sweater-hoodie.

The second suspect is also believed to be male, in his 30s with a medium build. At the time of the incident, he wore a black jacket with fur on the hood and tan work boots. The left sleeve of the jacket appeared to be cut open with white liner coming out of it.

The Thunder Bay Police Service's Break and Enter and Armed Robbery (BEAR) Unit have released footage to the public showing the suspects involved in the second break-and-enter.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators are being asked to call police at 684-1200, or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.p3tips.com.