Police search for male suspect in ongoing break and enter investigation in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect believed to be linked to an ongoing break and enter investigation of a business in the city's south side.

Officers were dispatched to Auto One Car Care at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13

Police are searching for a male suspect believed to be linked to an on-going break and enter investigation in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Christina Jung / CBC)

Police said they were dispatched to Auto One Car Care on Court Street South just after 4 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13 after an alarm was triggered.

According to a written release on Thursday from the Thunder Bay Police Service, when officers arrived they found evidence of forced entry.

As a result of the ongoing investigation police were able to obtain surveillance footage showing a male suspect believed to be in his mid 30s to early 40s, standing about 5'9 to 5'11 tall.

Police said at the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a leather jacket, blue jeans and was carrying a blue and white duffle bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

