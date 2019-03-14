Thunder Bay police launch new unit focusing on robberies and break-ins

The Thunder Bay Police Service has launched a new unit strictly dedicated to investigating breaking and entering, and robberies, in the city.

The new six-officer Break, Enter And Robbery – BEAR ⁠– Unit began at the start of the year.

Thunder Bay deputy police chief Ryan Hughes said the city averages 200 robberies, and 600 cases of breaking and entering in a year.

The police force's former community response team had seen its mandate increasingly shift, prompting the development of the new unit.

"(The community response team officers) were supposed to be targeting basically problem areas within the city. Due to our amount of robberies, they started focusing just on robberies," Hughes said, adding the number of robberies has been rising.

"We have a number of break and enters that happen annually and they were mainly being focused on by uniform patrol, which was drawing our frontline officers into involved investigations."

'Easy money'

Thunder Bay deputy police chief Ryan Hughes says officers within the BEAR unit have a combination of experience, skills and training. (Heather Kitching/CBC)

The city's addiction issues likely contribute to the crimes, with people looking for ways to fuel their addictions, the deputy police chief said.

"It's easy money to buy their drugs," he said.

Hughes said police have noticed trends with the prevalence of breaking and entering, suggesting there are repeat offenders.

"There are people out there who know how to do break and enters, so when they're out and not in custody certain times there will be a lot of break and enters until we have enough evidence or we arrest them and then we'll notice sometimes the break and enters go down," Hughes said.

Hughes said the officers within the unit have a combination of training, skills and experience, but communication is key.

"If you can talk to someone properly, you can gain a lot of information. That one little piece of information might break a case," Hughes said.

"It might seem irrelevant ... It could be that piece of the puzzle that puts (a suspect) in an area where a bunch of incidents have happened and it leads to an arrest."