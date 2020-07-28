Thunder Bay police seek suspect in break and enter at Cumberland Street business

Thunder Bay police are searching for a suspect in a break-in at a north-side bait shop.

Police were called to Blackfoot Minnows and Bait on Cumberland Street North at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday about the break-in, which had occurred Monday evening.

The suspect reportedly entered a shed on the property and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police have released surveillance video of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.