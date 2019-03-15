Thunder Bay, Ont., police seek two suspects in south-side break and enter

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are seeking two male suspects after a break-in at a south-side home.

Police were called to the Sills Street residence just after noon on Tuesday with reports of a break-and-enter in progress.

Responding officers learned a woman was returning home and saw two unknown males fleeing from her residence. One was in the process of climbing out of a basement window when she arrived.

Officers checked the home and found it had been ransacked, and various items had been stolen.

Further investigation revealed the two men had been seen in the area about half an hour earlier, walking through people's lawns.

The first suspect is described as about five-foot-eight with a slim build. He was wearing plaid shorts and a t-shirt and carried a dark backpack.

The second suspect is described as being about five-foot-eight and was wearing a dark-coloured long-sleeved shirt, dark jeans, and a dark backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or p3tips.com.