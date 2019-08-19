Thunder Bay, Ont., man charged after attempting to break into impounded cars

A 49-year-old man from Thunder Bay is facing charges after attempting to break into cars in an impound lot in the northwestern Ontario city.

Thunder Bay police were called to Gary's Towing on Carrick Street with reports of a break-and-enter in progress just before 5 a.m. Monday.

Responding officers learned a man had climbed over the fence, and was attempting to steal from impounded vehicles, police stated in a written release August 19.

Officers located the man, who was attempting to hide underneath a vehicle.

Police said he was ordered to come out from under the vehicle, but refused, and was then taken into custody following a brief struggle.

The accused has been charged with breaking and entering, and resisting a peace officer.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.