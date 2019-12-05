Thunder Bay police charge man over break and enter with firearm

A 34-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges after allegedly breaking in to a north-side residence and threatening the occupant with a firearm.

Police said the incident occurred at a residence in the 100 block of Ravenwood Avenue, at about 1:15 a.m Wednesday.

The victim heard a noise from inside the residence, and upon leaving the bedroom, found the accused male in the basement.

The accused pointed a gun at the victim, warning them not to interfere with the robbery. The accused pointed the firearm at the victim a second time before fleeing the residence, and leaving the area on a bicycle; footprints and bicycle tracks were discovered that matched the description of accused's shoes and bike, police said.

Further identification led the officers to discover the identify the accused, and while officers were en route to his last known address, they saw a bicycle that matched the description of the one used by the accused on a sidewalk in the 100 block of Cumberland Street North.

The officers were able to locate the male just before 4 a.m. in the 300 block of Cumberland Street North, and placed him under arrest.

The man faces several breaking and entering and firearms related charges.

He appeared in court Thursday and was remanded into custody.