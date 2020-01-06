Thunder Bay, Ont., police arrest three people over north-side break-ins

Three people are facing charges after a series of break-ins on Thunder Bay's north side, police said.

All three arrests were made between 9 and 10 a.m. Jan. 3, police said, in the same area.

Officers were first dispatched to a home in the 500 block of Court Street North, with reports of a suspicious male who was trying to gain entry.

Multiple officers searched the area, eventually finding a man running into the back yard of a home in the 400 block of Court Street North. The man matched the description of the suspect, and he was later found to be in possession of items stolen from the home.

He was arrested without incident.

Meanwhile, police received another report of a break-and-enter that had also occurred in the 500 block of Court Street North. Officers located the female suspect at the corner of McCulloch and Court streets, and placed her under arrest; she found to be in possession of items stolen during two earlier break-and-enters, police said.

Then, just before 10 a.m., police were called to a home in the 200 block of McCulloch Street about another break-and-enter.

A female suspect was spotted in a residential back yard, but fled before officers arrived. However, footprints in the snow led police to a shed on the property, where the suspect was found. She was arrested after a brief struggle.

A 30-year-old man, 18-year-old woman, and 29-year-old woman, all of Thunder Bay, are facing charges, police said.

All appeared in court Saturday. The man and 18-year-old woman were remanded into custody, while the 29-year-old woman was released pending a future court appearance.