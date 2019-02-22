Two charged after series of Thunder Bay, Ont., break-ins, police say

Two people have been charged in connection with a series of break-ins at businesses across Thunder Bay, Ont., while a third suspect remains at large, police said Friday.

Police said the 12 break-ins took place between Jan. 6 and Feb. 11. No further details were provided.

Police said they were able to identify the three suspects over the course of the investigation, and the two arrests came after officers executed two search warrants.

A 31-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing a number of charges, including breaking and entering, theft and fraud under $5,000, possession of stolen property, and mischief.

A 26-year-old Thunder Bay man has also been charged with breaking and entering.

Both were scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Police are urging the third suspect to turn themselves in immediately.