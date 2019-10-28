16-year-old arrested over Thunder Bay, Ont., convenience store robbery

Thunder Bay police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old male in connection with a break-in at a south-side convenience store earlier this month.

Police said the incident occurred on March 4 at the Circle K at 1500 James Street South.

A suspect entered the store through a now-vacant space next door, which previously housed a Subway restaurant, at about 6:45 a.m.

The accused took a "significant number of packages of cigarettes" before fleeing.

Investigation led police to identify the accused, who was arrested at about noon Thursday.

He's been charged with breaking and entering and failing to comply with a sentence. Police said it's expected the accused will be released from custody later Thursday with conditions, pending a future court appearance.

The accused can not be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.