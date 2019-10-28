Trail leads Thunder Bay police to break-and-enter suspect

A 28-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges after a trail of blood drops led police investigating a break-and-enter directly to him on Thursday.

Police were called to a residential address in the 700 block of John Street just before 3 a.m. Thursday with reports of a break and enter in progress.

Responding officers saw signs of forced entry into an apartment, and found droplets of blood believed to have been left by the suspect.

Police followed the droplets, which led them to a closet, where the accused was located.

He was arrested, and charged with breaking and entering with intent, and breach of probation.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.