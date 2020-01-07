Police follow toboggan trail to arrest break-and-enter suspect

A 36-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges after police followed a toboggan trail to the scene of a break-in on Monday.

Officers were on patrol in the area of Cumberland Street North and McIntyre Street just after 2:15 a.m. when they saw a suspicious male pulling a toboggan loaded with various items.

Police followed the trail, which led to a residential address where a man in possession of possibly-stolen items was found.

Police then followed the toboggan trail in the opposite direction. That led them to a local business, and a trailer where an apparent breaking and entering had taken place.

Further investigation revealed the items in the suspect's possession were taken from the trailer, and he was charged with theft under $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime.

The man was released from custody, and is due in court in February.