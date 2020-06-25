Thunder Bay jail guard charged with breach of trust allegedly smuggled drugs into facility: police
Thunder Bay police provided more details Thursday about a breach of trust investigation that led to drug charges against a guard at the Thunder Bay District Jail.
Police said the investigation began in April, focusing on an individual who was possibly using their position as a guard at the jail to smuggle drugs inside to sell for profit.
The accused, identified by police as 38-year-old Andy Jason Saindon, was arrested just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, police said.
After the arrest, police obtained a search warrant for the accused's vehicle, home, and workplace locker.
Searches led police to seize quantities of MDMA (ecstasy), cocaine, tobacco, cannabis, items used for drug trafficking, and more than $20,000 in cash.
Police said the items found in the locker were packaged in a way that would make them concealable during body searches.
Saindon has been charged with:
- Breach of trust
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Trafficking in tobacco products
- Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling
- Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of MDMA for the purpose of trafficking
Saindon appeared in court on Thursday, and was released with conditions. He's due back in court on Sept. 4.