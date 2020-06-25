Thunder Bay jail guard charged with breach of trust allegedly smuggled drugs into facility: police

Thunder Bay police provided more details Thursday about a breach of trust investigation that led to drug charges against a guard at the Thunder Bay District Jail.

Police said the investigation began in April, focusing on an individual who was possibly using their position as a guard at the jail to smuggle drugs inside to sell for profit.

The accused, identified by police as 38-year-old Andy Jason Saindon, was arrested just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

After the arrest, police obtained a search warrant for the accused's vehicle, home, and workplace locker.

Searches led police to seize quantities of MDMA (ecstasy), cocaine, tobacco, cannabis, items used for drug trafficking, and more than $20,000 in cash.

Police said the items found in the locker were packaged in a way that would make them concealable during body searches.

Saindon has been charged with:

Breach of trust

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Trafficking in tobacco products

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of MDMA for the purpose of trafficking

Saindon appeared in court on Thursday, and was released with conditions. He's due back in court on Sept. 4.