A judge's decision on whether a Thunder Bay, Ont., man will stand trial, and on what charge, for the death of an Indigenous woman who was hit by a trailer hitch is scheduled to be handed down later this month.

Brayden Bushby was originally charged with aggravated assault after the February 2017 incident where Barbara Kentner was struck by the object thrown from a passing vehicle while walking with her sister on McKenzie Street in the early morning hours.

Kentner died in July 2017 and Bushby's charge was subsequently upgraded to second degree murder.

Justice Frank Valente, who presided over five days of preliminary hearings in September 2018, was scheduled to rule on Tuesday whether there is enough evidence for Bushby's case to proceed to trial in Superior Court but said he requested more time as it's a difficult case.

The judge stressed that the delayed decision was at his request and not that of either the Crown or defence.

Bushby was not present in court Tuesday.

Valente's decision is now scheduled for Jan. 21 at 12:30 p.m.