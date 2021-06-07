Brayden Bushby, convicted in trailer-hitch death of Indigenous woman, sentenced to 8 years in prison

A man convicted of manslaughter in the 2017 death of an Indigenous woman after she was struck by a trailer hitch from a moving vehicle was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Brayden Bushby was convicted last December in the death of Barbara Kentner, 34, who was from Wabigoon Lake First Nation. The sentencing had been put over in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crown lawyers had been seeking a sentence of eight to 12 years, while defence counsel had argued for a four-year sentence.

Bushby, then 18, was a passenger in the vehicle driving along McKenzie Street on the city's south side during the early morning of Jan. 29, 2017. Busbhy, who was drinking heavily, had said he wanted to drive around and yell at sex-trade workers.

Kentner and her sister were walking down the residential street when the metal trailer hitch was thrown, striking her in the abdomen.

Evidence presented during the trial revealed Bushby exclaimed he "got one" after the trailer hitch hit Kentner.

She underwent surgery and died on July 4, 2017. A forensic pathologist testified the injuries hastened her death.

Bushby, who admitted to throwing the trailer hitch, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault at the start of the trial.