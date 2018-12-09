Thunder Bay police continue search for missing 17-year-old

Thunder Bay police have released new information they hope will help locate a missing 17-year-old.

Braiden Jacob was last seen in the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 6 in the Limbrick Street area.

Prior to that, he was seen at about 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5 at the Victoria Inn on Arthur Street.

Jacob is described as being about six feet tall, with a slim build, short black hair, and brown eyes.

Braiden Jacob was last seen wearing a sweater like this one, Thunder Bay police said. (Thunder Bay Police Service/Supplied)

On Saturday, police also released a description of the clothing Jacob was wearing when last seen:

A hooded sweatshirt with a camouflage pattern, and black stripes with white lettering on the sleeves

A black hat with a red leaf

Dark-coloured pants

Brown DC shoes

Anyone with information about Jacob's whereaboutes is asked to call police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Information can also be provided online at p3tips.com.