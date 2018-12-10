Indigenous leaders express 'heartfelt condolences' after body of missing teen found in Thunder Bay

A deputy grand chief with Nishnawbe Aski Nation says the family of the 17-year-old boy whose body was found in a park in Thunder Bay, Ont., this Sunday, is "in shock" and are "very hurt."

"I can't even begin to imagine how they are feeling right now," Derek Fox told CBC News. "I've lost people in my life but to lose a child and grandchild is something that people should not experience in their lifetime."

Police released a written statement on Dec. 10 saying they are investigating the death of Braiden Jacob after his body was found in the Chapples Park area on Thunder Bay's south side just after 11:30 a.m. He was reported missing after he was last seen in the Limbrick Street area on Dec. 6. Prior to that, he was seen at about 9 p.m., the day before at the Victoria Inn on Arthur Street.

Fox said he spent Sunday evening with Jacob's grandmother to support her. He said the teen was in the northwestern Ontario city from his home community of Webequie First Nation for medical reasons.

"He was trying to get some help for his personal issues," Fox said, adding that the teen had to come to Thunder Bay as "there's no services like that where he lives."

Federal minister reaches out

Minister of Indigenous Services Jane Philpott tweeted her condolences after it was confirmed that the body found on Sunday was Braiden Jacob.

Such awful news. There are no words adequate to respond. My heart aches for his family, friends and community. I'm reaching out to my department officials to find out how we can help in the short-term, as we learn more about what happened. <a href="https://t.co/nnwcAtkpNB">https://t.co/nnwcAtkpNB</a> —@janephilpott

Fox said the leadership of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) is "appreciative" that the federal minister reached out, however, "at the same time, we are looking for action and we're looking for solutions."

"I think Minister Philpott reaching out is a start, but something needs to happen and it's going to take a strong collaborative effort from everyone to seek solutions," Fox said.

"I love our home city, this is where a lot of our people come to make a life for themselves, I love Thunder Bay ... my family loves Thunder Bay but I don't think anyone can pretend that things are fine."

NAN Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler also expressed his "heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Braiden Jacob and the community of Webequie First Nation," in a written release on Monday.

"We prayed for his return, and are saddened with the news we received last night that has confirmed our worst fears," Fiddler stated. "Nothing can lessen this tragic loss, but we hope that a thorough investigation will reveal the circumstances around his disappearance and help prevent similar tragedies."

Thunder Bay police have been holding the scene since Sunday and are asking the public to stay away from the Chapples Park area where the teenager's body was found.