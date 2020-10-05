Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay OPP say missing four-year-old boy from Conmee Township found safe
Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay OPP say missing four-year-old boy from Conmee Township found safe

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a four-year-old boy has been found safe after he went missing from Conmee Township, Ont., approximately 40 kilometres west of Thunder Bay.

The boy, 4, was last seen in his yard in Conmee Township

CBC News ·
The missing boy was last seen in his yard in the early afternoon. Members of the OPP conducted a search of the area for the four-year-old, and said he was found safe around supper time Monday. (Tom Addison/CBC)

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a four-year-old boy has been found safe after he went missing from Conmee Township, Ont., approximately 40 kilometres west of Thunder Bay.

Police said the boy had last been seen in his yard at approximately 1:30 p.m. Monday and by 6:18 p.m. OPP tweeted he had been located. 

Members of the Thunder Bay OPP detachment were assisted by the canine unit, northwest region emergency response team, search and rescue, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry helicopter.

An amber alert for the missing child was not issued, police said in an interview with CBC.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now