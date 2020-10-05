Thunder Bay OPP say missing four-year-old boy from Conmee Township found safe

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a four-year-old boy has been found safe after he went missing from Conmee Township, Ont., approximately 40 kilometres west of Thunder Bay.

Police said the boy had last been seen in his yard at approximately 1:30 p.m. Monday and by 6:18 p.m. OPP tweeted he had been located.

Members of the Thunder Bay OPP detachment were assisted by the canine unit, northwest region emergency response team, search and rescue, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry helicopter.

An amber alert for the missing child was not issued, police said in an interview with CBC.